PTI candidates get support of 14 ex-UC nazims

TOBA TEK SINGH: Some fourteen former union councils nazims and several district council members Friday announced supporting the PTI candidates Ch M Ashfaq for NA 112, Brig (tetd) Javed Akram for PP-120 and Saeed Ahmad Saeedi for PP-121. According to a press release, ex-UC nazims Tahir Pervaiz Anjum, Tariq Pervez Kahlon, Fazal Ahmad, Talib Hussain Rashid, Mian Nadim Ahmad, Sardar Mudassar Gadhi, Rab Nawaz Mahuta, Shabbir Ahmad Nanha, Qasim Manzoor, Haji M Arshad, Mahmood Tariq, Shabbir Ahmad Khalid, Abdul Waheed Maan and Amjad Ali Saqib, former district council members Mushtaq Ahmad Chattha, Rana M Anwar, Mian Abdul Basit, Sardar Umer Hayat Gadhi and Ch M Arshad, Rukhsana Kausar, Rizwana Bashir, Fatima Adeel, Nasreen Akhtar, Samina Dawood, Sumaira Waseem and Azra Roohi announced backing the PTI candidates.