Two shot dead during dacoity incidents

FAISALABAD: Two people were shot dead during separate dacoity incidents here on Friday. Abdul Khaliq, a landlord of Chak 54/JB, was shot dead by bandits when he resisted during a dacoity in his house. In another incident, motorcyclist Abdul Khalid was shot dead by dacoits on resistance during a dacoity incident near Chak 54/JB.