Zameer hails NBP’s decision to bring back Iqbal Qasim

KARACHI: Renowned football organiser Zameer-ul-Islam has welcomed the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) decision to bring back former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim as its sports chief.

“Iqbal had a glorious career as NBP’s sports head and his return to the same seat after his retirement will further boost the bank’s sports in particular and the rest of the sports in general,” Zameer told ‘The News’.

After retirement from NBP a few months back, Iqbal served as head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Regional Academy here at the National Stadium for some time. However, when he was offered job by the NBP he resigned from the post. The former left-arm spinner has also served as national selector.