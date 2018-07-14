Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zameer hails NBP’s decision to bring back Iqbal Qasim

KARACHI: Renowned football organiser Zameer-ul-Islam has welcomed the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) decision to bring back former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim as its sports chief.

“Iqbal had a glorious career as NBP’s sports head and his return to the same seat after his retirement will further boost the bank’s sports in particular and the rest of the sports in general,” Zameer told ‘The News’.

After retirement from NBP a few months back, Iqbal served as head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Regional Academy here at the National Stadium for some time. However, when he was offered job by the NBP he resigned from the post. The former left-arm spinner has also served as national selector.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar