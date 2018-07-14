Kuldeep waits on Test call after white-ball wickets against England

NOTTINGHAM: Kuldeep Yadav hopes his recent limited-overs performances will prompt India’s selectors to include him in their squad for the upcoming Test series in England.

The left-arm wrist spinner took a superb ODI best six for 25 in his 10 overs as India beat England by eight wickets at Trent Bridge on Thursday to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.

His latest haul — the best by any spinner in an ODI against England — helped India dismiss the hosts for 268 in Nottingham, with opener Rohit Sharma then making 137 not out as the tourists won with nearly 10 overs remaining.

Yadav’s recent success, allied to favourable conditions, has led to suggestions he could be included in the Test squad due to be announced by India’s selectors over the weekend. “I bowled wicket to wicket and tried to vary my pace,” he said. “Talking about Test cricket, I am hoping for the call and let’s see what happens in a couple days when they announce the Test team.”

Yadav removed an England top three of Jason Roy, Test skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in a stunning spell of three wickets for five runs in 10 balls.Ben Stokes (50) and Jos Buttler (53) prevented complete collapse during a fifth-wicket stand of 93 but they too fell to Yadav.

India won toss

England

J J Roy c Yadav b Kuldeep 38

J M Bairstow lbw b Kuldeep 38

J E Root lbw b Kuldeep 3

*E J G Morgan c Raina b Chahal 19

B A Stokesc Kaul b Kuldeep 50

†J C Buttler c Dhoni b Kuldeep 53

M M Ali c Kohli b Yadav 24

D J Willey c Rahul b Kuldeep 1

A U Rashid c Pandya b Yadav 22

L E Plunkett run out 10

M A Wood not out 0

Extras (lb 5, w 5) 10

Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 268

Fall: 1-73, 2-81, 3-82, 4-105, 5-198, 6-214, 7-216, 8-245, 9-261, 10-268

Bowling: Yadav 9.5-0-70-2 (w 2); Kaul 10-0-62-0; Chahal 10-0-51-1; Pandya 7-0-47-0 (w 2); Kuldeep 10-0-25-6; Raina 3-1-8-0 (w 1)

India

R G Sharma not out 137

S Dhawan c Rashid b Ali 40

*V Kohli st Buttler b Rashid 75

K L Rahul not out 9

Extras (w 4) 4

Total (2 wickets, 40.1 overs) 269

Did not bat: S K Raina, †M S Dhoni , H H Pandya, S Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, U T Yadav, Y S Chahal

Fall: 1-59, 2-226

Bowling: Wood 6-0-55-0 (w 1); Willey 5-0-25-0; Ali 8.1-0-60-1 (w 1); Plunkett 6-0-31-0;

Stokes 4-0-27-0 (w 1); Rashid 10-0-62-1; Root 1-0-9-0 (w 1)

Result: India won by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav (India)

ODI debut: S Kaul (India)

Umpires: Tim Robinson (England) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka). TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (Australia). Match referee: David Boon (Australia)