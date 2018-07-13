MMA ups sleeves for today’s Multan power show

MULTAN: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has finalised arrangements for its public meeting at Qila Qasim Bagh today.

The entire MMA leadership, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sirajul Haq, Prof Sajid Mir, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi, Allama Awais Noorani and Liaquat Baloch, will address it. Punjab MMA president Mian Maqsood Ahmed Thursday visited the public meeting venue and reviewed arrangements.

Talking to journalists here, Mian Maqsood Ahmed condemned the brutal killing of 22 innocent lives, including ANP leader Haroon Bilor in a suicide attack. He said the terrorist incident had created hurdles in the way of free, fair and transparent elections.“This terrorism incident has exposed the capability of KP caretaker government which failed to provide security to candidates contesting elections. The incident has also exposed poor law and order situation in the province. The MMA will not allow sabotaging the elections at any cost,” he vowed.

Ahmed said the situation in the country was destroyed under a well-planned conspiracy to sabotage the elections. He demanded the KPK caretaker government to investigate causes behind the happening of suicide incident and expose the real culprits involved. Criticising PPP, PTI and PML-N, he said these parties continued the coward policies of Musharraf.

MMA Multan district president Mian Asif Mehmood Akhwani criticised the Multan district administration for creating hurdles in organising the MMA public meeting.

He said the MMA public meeting would be a milestone in the politics of south Punjab. He said women workers would participate in the meeting in large numbers. A separate sitting arrangement has been made for them.

Seed testing laboratories get accreditation certificate: Pakistan National Accreditation Council of the Ministry of Science and Technology has awarded an accreditation certificate to seed testing laboratories of some districts of Punjab on Thursday.

According to agriculture officials, the certificate was awarded to Faisalabad Ayub Agriculture and Research Institute, Multan Soil and Water Testing Laboratories in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Pesticide Quality Control Laboratories in Multan, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad.

The accredited laboratories have been serving farmers since long and ISO certified for the last two years.

According to Agriculture Information Assistant Director Naveed Asmat, all the accredited laboratories would deliver work of international standard and quality.