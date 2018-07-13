Pak football team captain impressed by young talent

KARACHI: Denmark-based Pakistan football team captain Hassan Bashir has been very impressed by the talent of the youngsters in national team camp which is in operation at Lahore in connection with preparation for the Asian Games and SAFF Cup to be held in August-September.

“I am very happy and am very much impressed with the talent of the young players in the camp. They are technically very sound and their finishing is also fairly good,” Hassan told ‘The News’ from Lahore.

The 31-year old striker, who arrived in Pakistan the other day, has attended a few training sessions in the camp being held under the supervision of Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira at the Model Town Ground.

Hassan also lauded Nogueira for the way the Sao Paulo coach is preparing the side.“The Brazilian coach is doing a good job. He is preparing the team quite well. Because of the presence of a Brazilian trainer the fitness level of the players has also seen enormous improvement and it is a plus point,” Hassan observed.

Jose Portella has been serving as camp trainer with Nogueira since the start in late May. This is the first time in history that Pakistan has hired the services of a foreign trainer for improving conditioning of the players at stage when they remained out of action, both internationally and at domestic level, for three eyars due to a conflict between Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and its rival group.

The Asian Games are slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2. The SAFF Cup will be held in Dhaka from September 4-15.In the 24-team Asian Games football event Pakistan have been clubbed in Group D with strong Japan, Vietnam and Nepal.

The outfits have been bracketed in six groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group and four best third placed sides would progress to the quarter-finals. South Korea will defend the title. The football competitions would be held in Jakarta and Palembang from August 14 to September 1.

On the other hand the seven-nation SAFF Cup, which will be held at the 36000 capacity famous Bangabandhu National Stadium Dhaka, Pakistan have been placed in Group A with former champions Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The record seven-time champions India have been placed in Group B with Maldives and Sri Lanka. Two leading teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals to be held on September 12. Pakistan are yet to win this event with only once having finished third. Hassan also praised the PFF effort to manage a training tour of Bahrain for the team ahead of the international assignments.

As many as 30 players and six officials will be moving to Bahrain on July 15. Pakistan are expected to play a game against Bahrain’s Under-23 team and some local clubs during the two-week tour. In the Asian Games an Under-23 team, along with three senior players, will be fielded. In the SAFF Cup a complete senior team can be played.About Pakistan’s chances in the SAFF Cup Hassan said that the team could qualify at least for the semifinals.