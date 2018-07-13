tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police Dr Mujeeb ur Rehman Khan has started a 15-day campaign against fare dodgers. He says the campaign has been launched to save the department from loss. The SPs of all divisions have been given instructions to take strict action against the passengers travelling without tickets. They have been directed to submit a daily report to the Central Railway Police Office, Lahore.
