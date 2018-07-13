Fri July 13, 2018
National

July 13, 2018

Campaign against fare dodgers

LAHORE: Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police Dr Mujeeb ur Rehman Khan has started a 15-day campaign against fare dodgers. He says the campaign has been launched to save the department from loss. The SPs of all divisions have been given instructions to take strict action against the passengers travelling without tickets. They have been directed to submit a daily report to the Central Railway Police Office, Lahore.

