Minister urges young doctors to serve with dedication

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr Jawad Sajid Khan Thursday urged the young doctors to change their perception in the public. He said the majority of young doctors were very hard working with the spirit of serving of ailing humanity.

“The young doctors should contact the principal of their medical college or the medical superintendent of the concerned hospital for highlighting their issues so their voices could be reached to the government in a proper way,” said Jawad while talking to media after inauguration of library in Services Hospital, according to a handout issued.

Dr Jawad also visited newly constructed Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed Block. He took a round of the whole building and inspected various wings. He reviewed the treatment arrangement in periodic ward, nursery and neonatal care centre.

The Minister said new OPD and indoor block was equipped with latest diagnostic and treatment facilities. He said young doctors must raise their voices for their rights but should not ignore the rights of the patients and provide healthcare to them.

Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Kamran Cheema, MS Dr Muhammad Amir and others welcomed the Minister. Dr Mahmood Ayaz briefed the minister regarding the new OPD block and academic activities in the SIMS.

Skill training: National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema said textile industry was the most important sector and the sector skill council of this sector would be set up very soon.

While addressing a ceremony of sector skill council, Zulfiqar said the council would bridge the gap between industry and training institutions.

The ceremony was held at a local hotel in Lahore where representatives from the textile sector were also present.

Zulfiqar said sector skills council could play a vital role in promoting TVET sector of Pakistan, equally benefitting the industry and government. He said the only solution for unemployment was to equip youth with skills so they could be able to support their families. He said the promotion of TVET sector should be the priority of the government in order to change destiny of our nation.