Thu July 12, 2018
July 12, 2018

Tokyo, Paris agree to joint Games preparations

TOKYO: The Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 organising committees said on Wednesday they had agreed to cooperate on preparations for their respective Summer Games, as Japan gets set to host the Olympics in just over two years and France begins to lay its groundwork.

Organisers said they would explore partnering in areas including the exchange of personnel and information and language services, and actively promote each other’s Games and work closely on the flag hand-over ceremonies.They will also discuss other areas of potential cooperation to help ensure the success of both Games.

