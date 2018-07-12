Door not closed on my T20 career: Root

LONDON: England’s Test captain Joe Root says his career in the T20 format is far from over despite being dropped for last Sunday’s third and final game with India.The 27-year-old batsman says it will be hard for him to gain much-needed experience in the lucrative T20 leagues around the world because he prioritises playing for England.Root’s omission didn’t have a beneficial effect on England as they lost both the match — by seven wickets — and as a result the series 2-1. Root, whose top T20 score is 90 not out, says he needs to show he is worthy of a place in the side by impressing when he does get a chance, but understands why he was left out.