Proposal made to hand over Pesco to KP

PESHAWAR: The meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on power schedule was held Wednesday where a proposal was made to hand over the Peshawar Electric Supply Company to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The agenda of the meeting was “to discuss the line losses and theft of electricity along with suggesting technical and administrative measures to eliminate theft in various companies and viability of outsourcing of high-loss feeders.

Senator Nauman Wazir, convener of the committee, presided over the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting was told that the Rs40 billion loss was caused to Peshawar Electric Supply Company in the last six months due to supply of electricity to above 80 per cent theft/loss feeders.

There was a proposal for handing over Pesco to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with the yearly payments being made because of inefficiency and theft in Pesco.