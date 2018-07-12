Khalid appointed SPMUDA Sports South Asia chairman

KARACHI: Southern Philippines Muslim & Non-Muslim Unity & Development Association (SPMUDA) International for Peace and Development has appointed seasoned Pakistani squash player Khalid Atlas Khan as SPMUDA Sports South Asia chairman.

The Organisation’s motto is: I am for peace, unity and humanity! Founded by Dr Datu Camad M Ali, the organisation aims to improve the living conditions of Muslims and non-Muslims, eradicate poverty, develop cooperation, and promote specific projects for peace and harmony between Muslims and non-Muslims.

“I will try my best to encourage youth towards sport,” said Khalid while talking to ‘The News’ from London. “I am travelling a lot and observing that nowadays youngsters are engaged in unhealthy activities which has bad affects on their physical capabilities and their studies,” he added.

Khalid said that through sports one could easily get education in the world’s best institutes. “Most of the parents cannot afford expensive education for their children,” said Khalid.

In many developed countries, he added, schools and colleges had sports programmes. “So if you are good in sports then you have more chances to get scholarship on sports basis,” said Khalid.

Khalid is a former international squash player. He won many international titles, including World Junior, British Junior and Asian Junior. He is also a certified ASF and WSF professional squash coach and tutor.

He is the son of Atlas Khan and nephew of former world champion Jansher Khan. Currently, Khalid is Asian Squash Federation Level-II and World Squash Federation Level-I qualified coach. He is also ASF and WSF qualified Level-I squash tutor.Khalid has coached for over 10 years in Kuwait, India (Mumbai), Pakistan, Guatemala, and China. These days he is holding coaching clinics to promote and develop squash in Ecuador.