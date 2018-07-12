Institute for Art and Culture established

Lahore: The Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) has been established by Act XXXI of the Government of Pakistan. This launches a new era in the vital field of education. The Institute has been approved by Higher Education Commission (HEC) and has the unanimous approval of the Parliament and the Senate.

The Press Briefing was attended by Prof. Sajida Haider (Vice Chancellor), Prof. Pervaiz Vandal (Pro-Vice Chancellor), Prof. Zafar Iqbal (Dean and Coordinator, School of Digital and Cinematic Art), Prof. Sadia Kamran Pasha (Coordinator, School of Arts), Mr. Syed Fawad Hussain (Coordinator, School of Architecture, Design and Urbanism), Ms. Saba Samee (Coordinator, School of Culture and Language) Prof. Mushtaq Soofi (Professor, School of Culture and Language), Prof. Shahid Nadeem (Professor, School of Digital and Cinematic Arts) and Agha Reza Abbas (Degree Incharge, Game Design). The Press Briefing began with a warm welcome from the Vice Chancellor, Prof.***