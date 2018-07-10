Prize money distributed among Punjab boxers

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has dispatched cash prizes, medals and certificates to medal winners of recently-organised Punjab Open Inter-Division Boxing Championship. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti in a statement on Monday said that overall a big amount of Rs 25,62,000 has been distributed among the prominent performers of the Punjab Open Inter-Division Boxing Championship. He informed that cash prizes, medals and appreciative certificates of medal winners have been sent to respective divisional sports officers. “The gold medal winners have been given Rs 50,000 each, silver medalists Rs 25,000 each while the bronze medalists got Rs 12,000 each. It’s pertinent to mention here that hundreds of young boxers including several women featured in Punjab Open Inter-Division Boxing Championship. British boxer Amir Khan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the grand event.