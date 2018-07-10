Tue July 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Scattered rain

LAHORE: Weather remained hot and humid with partly cloudy conditions in the city on Monday while Met office predicted scattered rain in the city during the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending southeastward. They said a shallow westerly wave is affecting northern areas while weak monsoon currents are penetrating Kashmir and its adjoining areas. Met officials predicted that mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar