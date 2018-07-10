Scattered rain

LAHORE: Weather remained hot and humid with partly cloudy conditions in the city on Monday while Met office predicted scattered rain in the city during the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending southeastward. They said a shallow westerly wave is affecting northern areas while weak monsoon currents are penetrating Kashmir and its adjoining areas. Met officials predicted that mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.