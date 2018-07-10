ACLC arrests three criminals: Rangers seize 66 tons of gutka

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) on Monday claimed to have arrested three accused and seized ten motorcycles from their possession.

The police said that ACLC conducted a raid at Qalandaria Chowk in District Central based on information collected and arrested Saleemullah Solangi, Mohammad Mushtaq and Tasleemullah while two accused, Ahsan and Mohammad Ashraf Khokar, managed to escape.

Upon a search operation of the culprits’ hideout, the police recovered 10 motorcycles stolen from North Nazimabad, Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, Shershah, SITE, Pak Colony, Gulberg and Eidgah areas of the city. The police also recovered four motorcycles with their chassis numbers punched.

During an investigation it was found that the accused were previously arrested in similar cases but were granted bail by the local courts. They also disclosed that since 2015, they had stolen about 200 motorcycles from different areas of the city.

Rangers raids

The Sindh Rangers seized 66 tons of gutka worth Rs40 million. A spokesman for the paramilitary force said that a raid was conducted in Mauripur on June 13 wherein 5,000 kilogrammes of Indian gutka was seized, which was transported to Karachi via Afghanistan and distributed at various godowns in the city. He added that during the investigations, information regarding the delivery of another consignment was received.

A Rangers team carried out a raid at the Bus Terminal in Yousuf Goth, Bahria Town on Monday and seized 66 tons of gutka along with 200 beetle nuts, 2000 cartons of cigarettes, 1000 tyres and a large amount of medicines. The items were handed over to Pakistan Customs authorities for further legal proceedings while further investigations are underway.