Pakistanis investment shows downward trend in Dubai

DUBAI: Pakistanis’ investment in real estate sector in Dubai showed downward trend in first six months of current year 2018. The investors from Pakistan in Dubai real estate sector ranked 2nd last year as foreign buyers after India which has called to 4th rank this year.

According to latest report issued by DLD's Department of Real Estates Studies & Research, Pakistan’s investors reached at the 4th position just behind India, Saudia Arabia and United Kingdom.

Dubai Land Department (DLD) revealed that real estate transactions in Dubai for the first half of 2018 (H1 2018) reached AED 111 billion. According to the report issued by DLD's Department of Real Estates Studies & Research, H1 2018 recorded a total of 27642 transactions, 18191 sales worth about AED 40 billion, 7668 mortgage transactions worth over AED 57.6 billion and 1783 other transactions valued at AED 13.4 billion.

UAE nationals topped the list with 2986 investments worth AED 6.8 billion, while Indian nationals ranked second — with investments that amounted to AED 5.9 billion through 3218 investments — followed by Saudi Arabians whose investments were worth almost AED 3.7 billion through 1415 investments. The list of top 10 investors by nationality also included Dubai residents from Britain, Pakistan, China, Egypt, Jordan and France, respectively.