Tue July 10, 2018
Business

Our Correspondent
July 10, 2018

Engro Foods goes green in Sobhodero

KARACHI: Engro Foods Limited (EFL) has gone green by converting to solar energy for business operations at their Milk Collection Center (MCC) in Sobhodero, Sindh, a statement said on Monday.

It has benefitted the center with continuous power supply for the industrial grade milk chillers and other heavy equipment with zero power generation cost, it added. Previously, generators and conventional electrical supply were used to run the milk collection center.

The conversion to solar energy has translated 30 percent decline in operational cost for Engro Foods Limited Milk Collection Centre due to zero consumption of diesel fuel, the statement said, adding that it has brought higher environmental sustainability to the business operations of the Milk Collection Center.

