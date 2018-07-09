MMA to defeat liberalism, secularism on 25th: Siraj

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Amir Sirajul Haq has said that no one whose name was mentioned in the Panama case is part of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

The JI chief said this while speaking during his visit to different areas of Karachi on Sunday. Sirajul Haq claimed that July 25, 2018, the general election day, will be the day of defeat of liberalism and secularism in the country.

The businessmen federations extended warm welcome to Sirajul Haj and presented an Ajrak gift to him.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the JI manifesto is to ensure development, prosperity of country, peace, two times meals, dress residence and respect for each and every citizen of the country.

The JI chief said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, there was no one whose name was mentioned in Panama case in MMA, and it awarded tickets to honest and social workers for the general elections 2018.