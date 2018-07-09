3 political bigwigs contesting polls from NA-70

LALAMUSA: The candidates are spending their most of the time in NA-70 (Gujrat-III) constituency to remain in touch with their supporting groups.

Nine candidates have been allocated different election symbols and they are conducting corner meetings in their constituencies. In 2013 general elections, all the guesses of political pundits were proved wrong when Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira, who got victory twice in past elections, faced defeat in NA-70 Gujrat-III (previously NA-106). Ch Jafar Iqbal of the PML-N got victory. He later became the State Minister for Ports and Shipping in the Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

Syed Faizul Hassan Shah of Kulewal Syedan is contesting election from the platform of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf. Other candidates, including Syed Mubashar Hussain Shah of Tehreek Labbaik Islam, Adnan Asim of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, independent candidates Mian Usman Aslam, Mian Intizar Hussain, Mian M Akram and others are also in the run for the forthcoming elections.

Tough contest is expected between PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira, PTI’s Ch Faizul Hassan and PML-N’s Ch Jafar Iqbal. It is worth mentioning that Sadaat family of Kulewal Syedan and Kaira family are the traditional political opponents since several decades.