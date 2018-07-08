Like-minded independents form Social Democratic Group

A group of like-minded independent candidates contesting the July 25 general elections in Sindh have announced forming the Social Democratic Group to serve the downtrodden masses of the province after winning the polls.

Addressing a news conference at a hotel on Saturday, the said they are fed up with the continuous exploitative practices and tendencies of political parties and feudal landlords.

They also said it is high time for them to contest the upcoming general elections with a comprehensive plan to save the poor masses of the province from further economic exploitation.

The concerned candidates said they are not at all interested in seeking votes from the masses like other politicians and mainstream political parties that, after winning the elections, never return to the people for five years to resolve their issues.

The independents said they are fully committed to paving the way for an economic revolution in favour of the downtrodden masses.

They added that the public is being subjected to exploitation, as a major portion of their income is spent every month on bills for basic utilities and civic services.

They demanded that the rule of law be imposed on a meritorious and uniform basis to resolve the people’s health, socio-economic, education and food services issues.

They said the mainstream political parties contesting the polls are the least interested in resolving these basic issues.

The independents said they are contesting the polls to spread awareness among the masses about the genuine reasons and causes behind their continuing socio-economic exploitation and sufferings.

The Social Democratic Group comprises Hakim Ali Brohi from PS-77 (Thatta), Mian Ilyas Abbas from PS-111, Farooq Aman

Abbasi from PS-36 (Moro),

Radha Bheel from PS-48, Mir Shahzad Ahmed Talpur from PS-47 (Mirpurkhas), Mukhtar Ahmed from PS-75, Junaid Bhutto

from PS-83, Ameer Hyder from PS-49, Majid Mian Bhutto from PS-10 and Tariq Hussain Soomro from NA-200.