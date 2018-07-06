2 barristers vie for NA-82 slot

GUJRANWALA: A tough contest is expected between the PTI and the PML-N candidates in NA-82.

The PML-N has awarded a ticket to former minister barrister Usman Ibrahim while the PTI has fielded barrister Ali Ashraf Mughal. Ch Zulfiqar of the PPP and Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali of the Tehrik Labaik Ya Rasool Allah are also in the race for the slot. The constituency consists of the city and adjoining areas where Mughals, Arains, Jutts and Butts are in majority and they could play a vital role in the victory of any candidate. All the candidates have started their election campaign. PTI’s candidate barrister Ali Ashraf Mughal has succeeded to muster the support of Mughals, who are reportedly angry with the PML-N for not issuing a ticket to its candidate Umer Mughal on a provincial seat. On the other hand, the PTI is also facing some troubles in the constituency as it has withdrawn ticket from Ch Muhammad Ali in PP-57 and awarded it to Lala Asadullah Papa.

Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali, a religious figure, can harm the PML-N vote bank in the constituency. Barrister Usman Ibrahim of the PML-N had won the 2008 and 2013 general elections while barrister Ali Ashraf Mughal of the PIT had lost the 2013 general elections. Though barrister Usman Ibrahim had won the 2013 general elections with a big margin, but the political observers are of the view that the situation is quite different this time and a neck and neck contest is expected between the PTI and the PML-N.

ACE ARRESTS STAMP PAPER VENDOR: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Thursday arrested a stamp paper vendor over a property fraud. Accused Raheel Ahmed with the connivance of a land mafia gang prepared a forged sale deed of a house on bogus stamp paper.

Owner of the house Rana Sarfraz filed an application with the ACE and in the probe the stamp-paper vendor was found guilty and escaped the probe and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO). The ACE team arrested him from his house.