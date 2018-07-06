Fri July 06, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2018

Rangers arrest 11 suspects in raids

The Sindh Rangers arrested eleven suspected street criminals in targeted operations conducted on Thursday.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said that raids were carried out in Gadap Town, Soldier Bazaar and Mehmoodabad areas where 10 accused, identified as Hameedullah, Bilal, Ismail, Sultan Zeb, Sikandar Shah, Zeeshan, Shahzad, Naveed Masih, Rehan and Faizunddin.

He added that another accused, Shah Wali, was arrested from Gadap Town for being allegedly involved in operating a drug den in the area.

The Rangers personnel seized weapons, stolen items and narcotics from their possession and handed them over to the local police for further legal proceedings.

