Jamali calls for decisive measures to save national game

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and ex-President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali calls for decisive measures to help the national game from going bad to worse, saying that he never had seen the game of hockey in such a bad shape.

In an exclusive talk with The News on telephone from his native village Dera Murad Jamali, the former PM said like every other patriot he was extremely concerned on the falling standard of the game in the country. “During the last three years, the standard of the game has fallen to a record low. During the last two Champions Trophies Pakistan participated (in 2014 and 2012) we at least finished on the victory stand. Finishing last in Breda and in the last Champions Trophy was indeed a matter of grave concern.”

Former President PHF suggested a massive cleanup operation in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), saying that entertaining friends and relatives would only complicate the matter and drag the game of hockey to a point of no return. “I can proudly say that I have served hockey in all capacities-as a national player, manager and president. I know well what is wrong in today’s hockey and its management. Those who are running the affairs are not taking the issues confronting the national hockey seriously. There is a need to make massive changes in the hockey set up in order to get better results in days to come.”

Zafarullah Jamali said it all depends on your will, sincerity and capability. “I am afraid all these qualities are missing in current administratives. Mere being a friend and relative of someone does not mean you have the ability to run the matters in affective way. You need to run every department professionally and that is where results come.”The former PM said performance at junior and senior level in recent past had been worst ever. “Besides Champions Trophy disaster, the junior performance in Canada should be an eye opener to those who have any hopes on redemption or recovery.”

Pakistan Youth team that was in Canada only recently conceded more than 20 goals and scored just one. “This has been the state of affairs of a team that is considered as the backup squad. Where our national game is heading to?”

Jamali also had his serious reservations over the financial support and help, government had extended during the last three years. “A proper investigation is required to know whether the amount given by the provincial and federal governments were spent on genuine causes.” Jamali said he had his reservations over the appoint of current PHF incumbents. “I talked to the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who promised me not to move an inch on hockey front without taking me in confidence. That did not happen and results are there for everyone to see.”