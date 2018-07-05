Vivek leading in PGF junior trials

KARACHI: DHA’s Vivek Anand consolidated his lead in the under-21 category of the national junior trials here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Wednesday.

Vivek gave yet another steady display as he carded two-over par 74 to lead the junior trials which are being conducted by the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF).

Lahore’s M Saqib, playing in the under-18 category, carded the best round of the day – a superb two-under par 70. He was leading in the category ahead of Junaid Irfan who scored 66. Lahore’s Damil Ataullah was ahead in the under-16 category with a score of 74 in the second round. He was followed by Ali Mehmood who scored 81.

In the ladies category, Karachi’s Aania Farooq was leading the field with 11 strokes ahead of Lahore’s Rimsha Ijaz.

In the Junior Professional Qualifying School being held concurrently, M Insaf was ahead after carding 73 in the second round. He was followed by Akash Bashir, Kashif Masih and Bilal Khan.

The three-day trials for both the junior amateurs and professionals will conclude on Thursday (today).