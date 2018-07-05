Blind murder case solved

Rawalpindi : Saddar Bairooni Police Wednesday claimed to have solved a blind murder case of Kot Kolian in its jurisdiction in which a man was brutally murdered.

Superintendent Police (SP), Saddar Ali Raza addressing a press conference here on Wednesday informed that a man was brutally murdered in Kot Kolian area on Tuesday night.

On information, police reached the spot and started investigation on scientific lines and managed to net the killer within just 24 hours.

The SP said, on the directive of City Police Officer, Abbas Ahsan, police team comprising SI/HIU, Saddar Circle Muhammad Arif and others under the supervision of SHO Saddar Bairooni managed to net the accused, who is son of the deceased.

The killer during interrogation confessed to have killed his father as he had illegal relationship with a woman and used to torture him and his mother.

Police also recovered weapon used in the murder case and Rs65,000 from the accused.

He informed that the Saddar Bairooni Police also managed to arrest the robbers allegedly involved in a robbery committed in Kot Jabi area on June 24 and recovered cash, gold ornaments and other looted items worth Rs300,000. He said, three accused namely Rafah Ghaffar, Muhammad Razaq alias Raju and Hassan Bilal, all residents of Kot Jabi were involved in the robbery..