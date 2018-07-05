PEF partner schools await payments

LAHORE : The partner schools of Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) have not received monthly payments for the month of June which has started causing concerns among the school owners.

Sources said PEF did not have funds at the moment owing to which it was unable to clear dues of the partner schools. They added the school owners had started approaching PEF officials for early release of monthly payments as in the wake of interim government in place and upcoming general elections they were confused about the fate of the PEF partnership programme and further delay in the clearance of dues.

However, in a handout issued on Wednesday, PEF managing director claimed that monthly payments for the month of June would be released to partner schools as soon as funds were available. He added that the matter of timely payment of PEF partner schools have a lot of concern and monthly payments for the month of June will be released to PEF partner schools as soon as funds were available.