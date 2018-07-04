PNCA chief opens summer art camp for children

Islamabad: As pointed out by great artist Pablo Picasso, every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up. Our summer art camp is an effort to keep the innocent and creative artist alive among the children.

This was stated by Pakistan National Council of the Arts Director General Jamal Shah after formally inaugurating the camp at the National Art Gallery No. 10 here on Tuesday. More than 70 boys and girls aged between six and 16 years are participating in the camp to know the basics of drawing, painting, poster designing, puppet-making, singing, folk dancing, photography, Urdu calligraphy, film making and theatre acting.

Several competitions will be conducted as well to examine the progress made by the participating children. The level of engagement of every child in every activity will be accessed to gauge the learning of every participant at the end of the three-month long summer camp.

Every weekend will be enriched with joyful puppet shows for the participants to make them learn the lessons of life for the social learning. The PNCA chief said the event was held in line with the council’s vision to bring creativity among young generation to the fore.

"These classes will help children enhance their art skills and decide about their future. The children have a very clear vision and are very uninhibited in their art. Many artists have taken inspiration from children and one big example is Picasso for that matter," he said. Parents of the participants, who were in attendance, appreciated the PNCA's efforts to promote arts. They said the course content of the classes was unique and would help children learn many things.

The instructors include Nadia Raza, Shabeela, Zeenat, Momina, Ruqaia Aani, Nasir Semab, Sheraz Chaudhary, while the camp is coordinated by PNCA programme executive Obaidullah.