‘Women main influencers, change makers’

SIALKOT: Speakers at a seminar on Monday termed the women main ‘influencers’ and ‘change-makers’ in a society as well as an integral part of a sustainable nation-building exercise. “Women constitute half of the population of our country … and therefore have a significant role to play in societal development. Their role is very crucial as not only they themselves are half of the population but also because they are responsible for bringing the other half into this world. They also act as the first educator of a child,” the speakers said on the first day of a two-day national workshop titled “Role of Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan in Nation-building” held at the Government College For Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

The event was organised by the GCWUS under its ‘WomenForPeace’ initiative under the auspices of Sociology Department and Directorate of Student Affairs in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan Project of the federal government and International Muslim Women Union (IMWU) in order to promote harmony and integration in the society.

The initiative aims at providing a platform for women from all backgrounds, ethnicities and religions to connect with each other. It will also act as a think-tank focusing specifically on women issues. The initiative is a peace-building forum that will build narratives of peace by including voices of all segments of society besides a forum to get people from all poles together on commonalities.

It will also focus on promoting peace through education and act as a channel for economic empowerment of women. The program involving local community of Sialkot will cover the social and traditional implications of changing societal dynamics and thereby emerging roles of women for peace-building and countering extremism, and discuss contemporary challenges and their solutions.

The first day of the workshop commenced with the welcome note of Vice Chancellor Dr Farhat Saleemi. Speakers from different walks of life who deliberated on the role of women in society included Samia Raheel Qazi, senior analyst Mansoor Qazi, QAU’s Prof Dr Sobia, Dr Sana Sheraz, Prof Sayad Hassan Naqvi, Dr Sabahat, social entrepreneur Shamila Ismail, Dr Imran from the IBA, head of Women Entrepreneurship Programme Dr Mariam Nauman, Dr Ayesha Saeed and Dr Mudassira.

In her address, GCWUS Sociology Department head Ayesha Usman introduced the “Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan” initiative of the Government of Pakistan.

Faculty of Law Chairperson Dr Mudassara presented her views on how to address legal vacuum in the context of violence extremism in our society.

Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad Psychology Department Chairperson Dr Sobia emphasized on the psychological impacts of extremism. Dr Sana Sheraz threw light on the impact of hormonal changes on extreme behaviours.

Prof Sabahat from the Gender Studies Department of the Wafaqi Urdu University, Islamabad, spoke on communication and advocacy skills and narrative of dialogue for promotion of acceptance, mutual respect and peaceful co-existence.

Dr. Ayesha from the UOL spoke on role of women in protecting families from radicalization and violent extremism.

The speeches were followed by a question-answer session and a handicrafts exhibition organised in collaboration with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

This workshop was steered by Ministry of Defense while, SCCI, SMEDA, local administration, councilors, women from business and industry of Sialkot actively participated in the event.