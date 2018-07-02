Swat airport to reopen to facilitate tourists

MINGORA: Malakand Division Commissioner Syed Zaheerul Islam on Sunday said Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Rtd) Nasirul Mulk had taken notice of the prolonged demand of reopening the Kanju Airport for domestic flights and people of Swat would soon hear good news in this regard. He was speaking to the delegation of local government representatives and local elders led by Kabal Tehsil Nazim Rahmat Ali. The Malakand Commissioner said the Swat valley had a great tourist attraction and it would be necessary to facilitate the tourists to explore its natural beauty to the outward world. He said that the Prime Minister was taking a keen interest in re-opening of the Kanju Airport. On the occasion, the commissioner listened to the issues of delegation pertaining to their localities and assured them to resolve it. Meanwhile, the commissioner inaugurated modern Bus terminal in Kabal. Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said establishment of a modern bus stand at the sub-divisional level had become inevitable to avoid traffic congestion in big cities.