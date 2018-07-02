Governor attends funeral of slain PML-N activist

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair on Sunday attended the funeral prayers for Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) activist Abid Tanoli, who was gunned down in Baldia Town by unidentified men a day earlier.

Talking to the media, Zubair said the incident was part of a conspiracy to disrupt the law and order situation of the city ahead of elections. He assured that all such attempts would be foiled by the government.

Terming Tanoli’s murder a target killing of a political worker, Zubair said that directives had been issued to law-enforcement agencies to catch the men involved in the killing and bring them to the court for severe punishment, adding that all available resources would be utilised to maintain law and order on the day of the elections.

The governor also condoled with the bereaved family members and prayed for the departed soul. The deceased was actively involved in the election campaign of the party for the constituencies under NA-249, PS-115 and PS-116. PML-N President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is contesting the elections from NA-249.

Tanoli’s funeral prayers were offered at a ground in Jeddah Hazara Colony in Sector 4G of Saeedabad. Local PML-N leaders, prominent citizens and his neighbours attended the funeral.