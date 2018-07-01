Tough contest on the cards in NA-61

Rawalpindi : The leadership of major political parties including PML-N, PTI and PPP have announced the names of their respective candidates to contest coming general elections from NA-61 constituency.

Other parties have also fielded their candidates from this constituency besides independents, however, the main contest is going to be witnessed between PML-N and PTI who over the last five to six years have become major political forces keeping PPP candidates out of the scene wherever and whenever elections are held in Punjab. The PML-N has once again fielded Malik Abrar who was elected twice as MNA from this party fold in 2008 and 2013 elections and since then enjoys a stronghold in NA-61. PTI has pitted Advocate Aamir Mahmood Kiani who has old association with the party but new name for the people of this constituency. In 2013 also PTI had fielded new candidate Hina Manzoor who gave a very tough time to Malik Abrar before losing by less margin of 4,000 plus. In other words, Malik Abrar narrowly escaped defeat which would have been a big upset at political level.

Similarly, PPP has fielded Haji Gulzar Awan from NA-61 against tough opponents Malik Abrar and PTI’s Aamir Mahmood Kiani. Though Aamir is new face in this constituency but people would certainly consider for contesting on PTI’s fold. In 2008 and 2013 elections Zamarud Khan had represented PPP as party candidate but still lost on both occasions with a big majority against PML-N and PTI candidate. Though contribution of Gulzar Awan for PPP over the last couple of years is much to be appreciated to revive party’s image in Punjab, still not enough to come out victorious against Malik Abrar or PTI’s Amir Mehmood Kiani.

Now the real contest would be seen between Malik Abrar and Amir Mehmood Kiani in NA-61. The PML-N Malik Abrar has edge over Amir Kiani in all aspects still contesting from PTI’s fold the latter has ability to turn the tables. The people while using their right of franchise on the day of elections would consider Imran Khan while casting votes for Amir Kiani instead of realizing that his contribution in this constituency are nothing compared to Malik Abrar of PML-N.

Since his election as MNA from NA-57 now NA-61 in 2008 and 2013, Malik Abrar has delivered a lot and has come up to the expectations of the people of his constituency. Similarly, Malik Abrar has been funding the civic bodies RCB and CCB through federal government and Punjab government for launching of projects in Cantonment localities. Not far ago, Malik Abrar has also managed to get grant of Rs170 million for RCB for completion of third phase of Khanpur Dam in order to improve the water supply scheme in Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonments. The deliverance of services by Malik Abrar would count a lot for him to convince the people of his constituency to cast vote in his favour. It could also become a major factor of his victory over his opponents contesting elections particularly PTI’s Amir Kiani.

Besides delivering, Malik Abrar had become a trump card of PML-N victory in the local bodies elections of RCB and CCB. Because of his work and efforts, the candidates belonging to PML-N had won local elections against PPP and PTI candidates some two years ago. 11 wards each in RCB and CCB wards are represented by PML-N members, which would make a lot of difference in the elections.