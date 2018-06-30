Voters confront Sattar with scathing remarks

Disgruntled constituents continued to express their displeasure on Friday with the performance of political leaders during electioneering in the city, Geo News reported.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar was bombarded with complaints by unhappy voters as he left the Memon Masjid after offering Friday prayers. “Ask God for forgiveness” one voter shouted at the veteran politician.

Another lamented about being harassed for animal hides on Eid days. “You have been snatching animal hides for the past 25 years by brandishing weapons. Now you’ve come here to ask for votes,” the voter remarked. As he tried to leave the mosque premises, Sattar vowed his party would try to serve the people better this time.

Final decision

The MQM-P leader, who visited the city courts earlier in the day to attend the proceedings of two cases in which he has been named as accused, told journalists that he was still confident that his party was going to win all seats in Karachi.

Sattar reiterated that he was not willing to contest the elections, but the final decision would be taken after consultations with other party leaders.

Sattar along with many other leaders is facing two cases pertaining to charges of creating a law and order situation and violating provisions of the Loudspeaker Act by holding a protest rally against the apprehension of MQM workers in 2015.

Previously, the court of a judicial magistrate had issued bailable arrest warrants against Dr Farooq Sattar and others due to which their nomination papers were rejected. He has obtained bail in both cases. In 2015, police registered a case against nine leaders and nearly 2,000 MQM workers for violating the act.

The party held a rally on MA Jinnah Road against the arrest of workers, particularly during Rangers raids on sector offices where nearly a dozen workers, including the party’s sector and unit in-charges, were arrested. This case was registered at Soldier Bazaar Police Station.