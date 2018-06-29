Setback to PML-N’s Mashhood as Shoaib Niazi joins PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate for PP-152 Rana Mashhood has faced a setback as long-time party supporter and influential leader of the Niazi clan, Shoaib Khan Niazi, has decided to leave the party and join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Niazi clan has a good vote bank in the PP-152 constituency. The PML-N had lost the support of a significant part of the clan over the years as Azam Khan Niazi, chairman All Pakistan Transport Owners’ Association, and Amjad Khan Niazi, who had been a PTI candidate in the past, had already strengthened the PTI camp.

The PML-N had Shoaib Khan Niazi, who had been lifetime chairman of All Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Association and had fought for their rights alongside the late Asma Jahangir.

He had been a major force in PP-152 constituency for the PMLN, both politically and financially.

He had applied for the party ticket from the same constituency in 2013 elections as well, but was denied one by the party. He chose to contest as an independent candidate, which dented the PML-N vote bank in the elections. He promised with Mian Nawaz Sharif during his scrutiny interview that he would not commit the same mistake.

For the 2018 polls, Shoaib applied for the party ticket from both provincial seats under NA-126: PP-151 and 152. However, the party chose to award the ticket for PP-151 to Chaudhry Baqir, and for PP-152 to Rana Mashhood.

Shoaib Niazi conveyed his resentment to the party leadership, and was called for a meeting with PML-N central leader Hamza Shahbaz. However, the issue could not be resolved.

Amjad Niazi and Azam Niazi, meanwhile, convinced Shoaib to join the PTI. Now, when he has decided in favour of the PTI, it would make Rana Mashhood’s job even more difficult against his opponent Mehar Wajid, who already is a strong candidate for the said seat.

Now, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Lawyer Wing Arshad Khan Niazi is the only leader of the Niazi clan who is standing with the party.