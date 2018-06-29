Fri June 29, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Zulfiqarabad terminal

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar visited the Zulfiqarabad Oil Terminal on Thursday for an inspection and claimed that the shifting of oil tankers from the residential Shireen Jinnah Colony would decrease traffic problems in the city.

“We have implemented the Supreme Court’s orders and now tankers cannot be parked anywhere else,” he said, adding that no charges will be applied on the tankers for the first month. Akhtar said the terminal has the capacity to accommodate 3,200 oil tankers and facilities such as rest area, canteen, mosque, washroom and maintenance shops.

