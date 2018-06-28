Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI refuses ticket to Bosan

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has finally refused giving party ticket to Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan from NA-154 Multan-I and allotted ticket to Ahmed Hassan Dehr from the constituency. Bosan may contest as independent or on the PML-N ticket from the constituency. The provincial tickets were allotted to candidates on the recommendation of Ahmed Hassan Dehrr. PTI allotted ticket to Ch Khalid Javed for PP-211 Multan-I and Malik Salim for PP-212 Multan-II.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar