PTI refuses ticket to Bosan

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has finally refused giving party ticket to Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan from NA-154 Multan-I and allotted ticket to Ahmed Hassan Dehr from the constituency. Bosan may contest as independent or on the PML-N ticket from the constituency. The provincial tickets were allotted to candidates on the recommendation of Ahmed Hassan Dehrr. PTI allotted ticket to Ch Khalid Javed for PP-211 Multan-I and Malik Salim for PP-212 Multan-II.
