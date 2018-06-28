YDA team calls on minister

ByOur correspondent

LAHORE : Young Doctors Association, Punjab (YDAP) delegation called on Minister for Health Prof Dr Jawad Sajid here on Wednesday.

According to a press release, YDAP leadership including Dr Aatif Majeed Ch, Dr Arshad Mehmood, Dr Shoaib Niazi, Dr Salman Haseeb and Dr Syed Mehmood-ul-Hassan discussed various issues with the minister thoroughly.

They urged the minister to complete pending health projects including Jubilee Town Dental Hospital similar to the action of interim government for Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital.

They also demanded increase in number of seats in induction and implementation of proposed changes in induction policy, lift ban on transfer of EOL MOs from 2013 onwards, legislation for security in hospitals and renovation of hostels of medical and dental colleges.