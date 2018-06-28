Thu June 28, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Customs app launched to monitor warehouses

LAHORE : Model Customs Collectorate (Appraisement) Lahore Wednesday launched mobile application for monitoring warehouses operating under concessionary regime of duty and taxes.

Collector Jamil Nasir Khan said the application will cover private, public and manufacturing bonded warehouses. He said it was another step forward towards better monitoring of customs processes through ICT interventions.

The application contains information like face value, status of licence and details of warehoused goods. The collector informed that the App will help ensure that inspectors physically visit the bonded premises and upload pictures confirming their presence so that chances of goods pilferage are minimised.

