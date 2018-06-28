Thu June 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

PHC seals three clinics for rules violation

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed three drug addiction treatment centres and evacuated 35 inmates, besides sealing 56 outlets of quacks in different cities. According to a press release issued here, PHC teams sealed Azm Drug Addiction Treatment Centre and Nida Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Sargodha over rules violation and evacuated 27 people kept in the centres. Eight people were evacuated from Al-Falah Manshiyat Centre Bahawalpur.

