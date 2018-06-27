Appellate tribunal rejects plea against Fazl, others

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday rejected petition against the acceptance of the nomination papers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, former senator Waqar Ahmad, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s Faisal Karim Kundi and others to contest the polls from NA-38.

Candidate for NA-38 Chaudhary Sirajuddin had filed the petition through his lawyer Abdul Qayyum Qureshi against the acceptance of the nomination papers of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Waqar Ahmad, former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former provincial minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Syed Mureed Kazim, Syed Hasnain Mahiuddin and Muhammad Ali Raza.

The appellant pointed out that the candidates had made incorrect submissions.

He claimed the candidates had provided wrong information about their assets thus they did not fulfill the criteria laid down under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. The tribunal rejected the plea and allowed the candidates to contest the election for NA-38.