PTI announces Imran’s polls-related public meetings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday announced a series of election-related public meetings of its Chairman Imran Khan and his activity in the federal capital is slated for June 27. The PTI chairman will address an election rally here, as he is also contesting from NA-53 after a ‘tussle’ between party aspirants, namely Amir Kayani and Ch. Ilyas Meharban. He pitched Kayani from a Rawalpindi constituency and himself decided to contest from this very constituency.

After Islamabad, Imran will go to Lahore and stay there for two days i.e. June 28 and 29 in connection with his election campaign. He is a candidate from Punjab’s provincial capital: NA-131. PTI chairman will travel to Bannu and then Razmak to address poll public meetings. For the first time, he is contesting from NA-26, Bannu.

The PTI chairman will fly to Karachi for a two-day stay there in connection with his poll campaign, as he is running from NA-243. Hence, he is contesting the general elections from three provinces. His nomination papers have been cleared from NA-95 too.

Meanwhile, after giving into pressure from party workers, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has withdrawn ticket from former minister Sikandar Bosan for NA-154. He had retained his nomination even after review of applications but the party was forced to reverse its decision.

However, contrary to this, a party leader maintained that during the review his name was withdrawn but by mistake the list released to media, carried his name despite that. Bosan joined, rather rejoined PTI a few weeks back after serving in the PML-N government as a minister.

PTI has issued tickets to several females also and they include: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan NA-72 Sialkot, Nadia Aziz NA-90 Sargodha, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana NA-115 Jhang, Dr. Yasmin Raashid NA-125 Lahore, Fatima Tahir Cheema NA-168 Bahawalnagar, Khadeeja Aamir NA-173 Bahawalpur, Tehmina Dasti NA-182 Muzaffargarh, Syeda Zahara Basit Bukhari NA-184 Muzaffargarh, Zartaj Gul NA-191 Dera Ghazi Khan, Halima Bhutto NA-200 Larkana, Quratul Ain NA-201 Larkana, Musarrat Shah NA-202 Kamber Shahdadkot, Ghazala Hussain NA-211 Naushahro Feroze.

Similarly, on the front of provincial assemblies, the party has shown confidence in scores of party loyalists and some of them are: Shazia Bano from PP-62, Ashfa Fatyana from PP-122 and Sonia Fatima from PP-123 while Shahida Hameed from PK-10 and Sidra Khalid from PK-26.

Meanwhile, Imran has extended congratulations to President Tayyab Erdogan on his electoral victory, wishing his new term brings stability and prosperity for the people of Turkey. PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi also greeted on his successful presidential election.