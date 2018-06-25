Protest against water shortage in Karachi

KARACHI: Citizens from District Central complained of a severe water crisis on Saturday after Sakhi Hassan Hydrant refused to facilitate them. Women queued up for their turn since last night said the water board officials refused to provide tankers.

According to former provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro, about 550 million gallons per day from the Indus River and 100 million gallons per day from the Hub Dam are supplied to meet the needs of the city, which has a population of over 20 million.

Talking to The News on Friday, Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB) Managing Director Khalid Mehmood Shaikh had said the demand rises during summers, making it difficult for the board to provide an adequate water supply. He said that during a cabinet meeting, the caretaker chief minister ordered extending all-out cooperation to the KWSB.