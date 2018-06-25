Man electrocuted in Takht Bhai

TAKHT BHAI: A man was electrocuted while his brother sustained injury in Monaf Banda area near Shergarh on Sunday.

One Jan Muhammad, 30, was cutting rough twigs of trees in his home when one broken twig touched the 11000 kilowatt high tension wire. As a result, Jan Muhammad got severe electric shocks and died on the spot while his brother, Shahid Muhammad, 16, sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 officials immediately shifted the brothers to hospital where doctors declared Jan Muhammad dead, while his brother Shahid Muhammad was undergoing treatment.