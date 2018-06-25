Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man electrocuted in Takht Bhai

TAKHT BHAI: A man was electrocuted while his brother sustained injury in Monaf Banda area near Shergarh on Sunday.

x
Advertisement

One Jan Muhammad, 30, was cutting rough twigs of trees in his home when one broken twig touched the 11000 kilowatt high tension wire. As a result, Jan Muhammad got severe electric shocks and died on the spot while his brother, Shahid Muhammad, 16, sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 officials immediately shifted the brothers to hospital where doctors declared Jan Muhammad dead, while his brother Shahid Muhammad was undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar