MMA to contest on 180 NA and 413 PA seats: Azeem

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman and MMA candidate from NA-135, Amirul Azeem, has said the MMA parliamentary board awarded tickets to 180 MMA candidates for National Assembly and 413 candidates for the four provincial assemblies for contesting general elections 2018 on the symbol of Book.

He said the parliamentary board having its meetings in Islamabad would take the decision of the candidates from former Fata seats today (Monday). Talking to reporters after a meeting on Sunday, he said more than seven percent female candidates would contest NA and PA seats on MMA tickets and a country-wide campaign would be launched to mobilise the women to exercise their vote.

He demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to seek an oath from all the candidates for strict compliance of the code of ethics to prevent the hijacking of the elections through the ill-gotten wealth of the candidates.