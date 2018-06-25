Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak development hockey team lose to Canada

LAHORE: Pakistan development team went down rather badly 0-3 in its second match in Canada on Sunday.Canada dominated the field to get past Pakistan Development squad 3-0 at Tamanawis Park, Surrey. The hosts had won the first match by the same scoreline. The small stadium was packed with the weekend crowd, mainly Canadian Sikhs.

x
Advertisement

The Canadian hockey team includes five Sikhs. It was more or less an even game in the first half. Both the teams had their moments and it remained goal less when the hooter sounded. In the second half, the experience of the Canadian national team prevailed over the Pakistani youngsters. The hosts dominated the play and created several open play chances apart from gaining four penalty corners. The Canadians scored two field goals and one via penalty corner.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar