Pak development hockey team lose to Canada

LAHORE: Pakistan development team went down rather badly 0-3 in its second match in Canada on Sunday.Canada dominated the field to get past Pakistan Development squad 3-0 at Tamanawis Park, Surrey. The hosts had won the first match by the same scoreline. The small stadium was packed with the weekend crowd, mainly Canadian Sikhs.

The Canadian hockey team includes five Sikhs. It was more or less an even game in the first half. Both the teams had their moments and it remained goal less when the hooter sounded. In the second half, the experience of the Canadian national team prevailed over the Pakistani youngsters. The hosts dominated the play and created several open play chances apart from gaining four penalty corners. The Canadians scored two field goals and one via penalty corner.