Women’s health

This refers to the letter ‘Women stand alone’ (June 22) by Laiba Khan. The writer has rightly pointed out that women are left alone to deal with their medical problems on their own.

There are so many women who suffer from postpartum depression, but do not have a supporting family who can help them deal with their illness in an effective manner. We need to create more awareness among people and educate them about women’s health.

Sooda Akram

Kech