Lopez seizes lead at Arkansas C’ship

ROGERS, United States: Gaby Lopez, who took some time off after missing back-to-back cuts, fired an eight-under 63 to grab the first-round lead at the LPGA Tour’s NW Arkansas Championship on Friday.

The 24-year-old did not play in the Meijer Classic last week, deciding instead to go home to Mexico and regroup.

The move paid dividends on Friday as she equalled her lowest round in relation to par for her career.

“The golf course is in great shape, the whole environment plays with me instead of against me,” said Lopez, who also had an eight under at the Cambia Portland Classic last year.

“I’ve been working on basic stuff with my coach, Horacio Morales. That makes a big difference.”

Seven players are one shot off the lead at seven-under 64: Lee Min-jee, Catriona Matthew, Nasa Hataoka, Moriya Jutanugarn, Lizette Salas, Lee Mi-rim and Aditi Ashok.