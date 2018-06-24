Sun June 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hamza, Noor reach U-15 squash final

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hamza and Noor Zaman made it an all-Pakistan under-15 final in the Borneo Junior Squash Open under way in Malaysia.

x
Advertisement

Hamza beat Mohammad Ammad in the semis while Noor Zaman toppled top seed Australian Chen Gregory 12-10, 7-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-6 in other semis. Pakistan players however lost under-17 and under-19 semi-finals.

Results: U-15: Mohammad Hamza bt Mohammad Ammad 11-8, 11-7, 11-6; Noor Zaman bt Chen Gregory (Australia) 12-10, 7-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-6. U-17 semis: Hammad Khan defeated by Tray Cliford (MAS) 8-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 8-11. U-19 semis: Zeeshan Zeb defeated by Chun Yet Long (HKG) 10-12, 9-11, 10-12.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar