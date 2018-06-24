Hamza, Noor reach U-15 squash final

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hamza and Noor Zaman made it an all-Pakistan under-15 final in the Borneo Junior Squash Open under way in Malaysia.

Hamza beat Mohammad Ammad in the semis while Noor Zaman toppled top seed Australian Chen Gregory 12-10, 7-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-6 in other semis. Pakistan players however lost under-17 and under-19 semi-finals.

Results: U-15: Mohammad Hamza bt Mohammad Ammad 11-8, 11-7, 11-6; Noor Zaman bt Chen Gregory (Australia) 12-10, 7-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-6. U-17 semis: Hammad Khan defeated by Tray Cliford (MAS) 8-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 8-11. U-19 semis: Zeeshan Zeb defeated by Chun Yet Long (HKG) 10-12, 9-11, 10-12.