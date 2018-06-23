Abbasi challenges dismissal of candidacy

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday challenged the rejection of his nomination papers from the capital’s NA-53 constituency. During scrutiny on Tuesday, Abbasi’s nomination papers had been dismissed by the returning officer (RO) as the former premier failed to mention the development work he undertook in his previous constituency. The RO had also dismissed the nomination papers of other contenders for the constituency, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, on similar grounds. Tahir Mahmood Abbasi filed the former premier’s appeal in the election tribunal on Friday pleading for dismissal of the RO's decision. He added that the former premier did not omit the required information on purpose and is ready to rectify the mistake. Abbasi is contesting on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's ticket from NA-53, as well as his home constituency of NA-57, Murree. His nomination from Murree has also been challenged in the Rawalpindi appellate tribunal. Similarly, PML-N's Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, who hails from the Hazara region and has served as the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also challenged on Friday the rejection of his nomination papers from NA-53, as did estranged PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai.