Girl slaps traffic cop at Shahdara Chowk

LAHORE: A young girl slapped a traffic warden for misbehaving with her at the Shahdara Chowk Friday night. The girl identified as Muskan slapped the warden, who escaped from the scene with the help of his colleagues.
