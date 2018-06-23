Sat June 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Girl slaps traffic cop at Shahdara Chowk

LAHORE: A young girl slapped a traffic warden for misbehaving with her at the Shahdara Chowk Friday night. The girl identified as Muskan slapped the warden, who escaped from the scene with the help of his colleagues.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar